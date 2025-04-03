Venezuelan parliamentarians visit tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Victory Park in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. A delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, head of the Venezuela-Azerbaijan Friendship Group, América Pérez, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Honorable Burial on April 3, Trend reports.

The delegation, honored with deep respect for the memory of Heydar Aliyev, national leader of our people, architect and founder of the modern independent state of Azerbaijan, laid flowers at his tomb.

Furthermore, the delegation also visited the Victory Park in Baku and laid flowers at the monument.

Afterwards, the guests were presented with detailed information about the Victory Park created to immortalize the unparalleled heroism shown by the Azerbaijani people in the Second Karabakh War, the grandiose historical victory won by them, and the bright memory of the Martyrs. It was noted that a 44-meter-high, 22-meter-wide, 44-columned Triumphal Arch was built at the entrance of the park, which has an area of about 10 hectares, as a symbol of the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

The delegation was accompanied by MP, head of Azerbaijan-Venezuela inter-parliamentary working group of friendship Tamam Jafarova and other officials throughout the visit.