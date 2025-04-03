Tajikistan, EBRD set to strengthen collaboration in high-level talks

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso in Samarkand, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik President.

In the course of the meeting, key areas of cooperation were discussed. It was noted that during the period of cooperation, the EBRD has implemented 184 projects in Tajikistan totaling more than one billion dollars. The projects cover strengthening the financial system and development of the private sector, as well as the transportation and energy sectors of Tajikistan.

Rahmon emphasized the importance of joint projects in the context of external economic challenges, noting the need to expand cooperation to continue economic reforms and increase the sustainability of the country's economy.

Moreover, the attraction of grant and concessional funds for the implementation of priority initiatives, including within the framework of the Green Agenda, was also discussed.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel