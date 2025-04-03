Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
KazMunayGas, Transneft seek to continue co-op in oil transportation

Economy Materials 3 April 2025
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 3. Askhat Khassenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC NC "KazMunayGas," and Nikolay Tokarev, President of PJSC "Transneft," held a meeting in Russia’s Moscow, Trend reports.

The discussion focused on bilateral cooperation, particularly in the area of oil transportation. The two sides also examined the potential for further partnership.

Following the meeting, the leaders of both companies agreed to maintain ongoing communication on relevant matters of collaboration.

PJSC "Transneft" is Russia's largest oil and gas company, responsible for transporting oil and petroleum products through its extensive pipeline network. Established in 1993, it is a state-owned enterprise controlled by the government through its shares.

