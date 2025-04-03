President of Kazakhstan arrives in Uzbekistan for Central Asia-EU Summit

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Uzbekistan to participate in the first Central Asia-European Union Summit in Samarkand, the spokesman of the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Bekzod Khidoyatov said in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was welcomed by Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and other officials.

Following the reception, President Tokayev proceeded to his next destination according to his visit program.

On April 3-4, the inaugural EU-Central Asia summit is set to convene in Samarkand. The forthcoming summit is set to be presided over by the esteemed President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and will convene the distinguished leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

