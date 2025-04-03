Turkmenistan, Romania set to invigorate energy ties through new projects

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 3. Representatives of Turkmenistan and Romania discussed the prospects of joint energy projects during the 5th meeting of the Turkmen-Romanian Working Commission on Energy Cooperation, Trend reports.

The main topics of the talks included the diversification of energy resources, optimization of oil and gas transportation, and the development of renewable energy sources.

The negotiations took place during the visit of the Romanian delegation to Turkmenistan, headed by Pavel Casian Nițulescu, State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Energy. Both sides emphasized the importance of open dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas for the effective implementation of joint energy projects.

Diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Romania were established in 1992, the main areas of cooperation remain energy, trade and transportation.

Earlier, ahead of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of developing partnership relations with European countries, including Romania, and instructed to ensure proper preparations for the meeting.