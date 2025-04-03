Azerbaijan, World Bank to speed up renewables initiatives (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 3 April 2025 15:59 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Evez Hasanov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan and the World Bank have discussed renewable energy initiatives and potential areas of collaboration, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We met with Roland Pryce, Regional Director of the South Caucasus, to discuss our joint efforts under the 'Green and Sustainable Cities' project. Our discussions also covered infrastructure and renewable energy initiatives, along with potential areas for further collaboration with the Bank," the publication reads.

