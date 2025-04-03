Tajikistan strives to attract European investment in hydropower projects

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. Tajikistan is interested in attracting European investments and technologies for the implementation of energy projects, including the construction of the Rogun hydropower plant (HPP) and the reconstruction of the Nurek HPP, Trend reports via the Tajik presidential office.

The issue has been discussed during the meeting of the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, with President of the European Council, António Costa, on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand.

The meeting underscored that Tajikistan shares the views of the European Union in promoting the policy of green economy. In this context, the strategy for the development of the green economy of Tajikistan and the issue of the production and export of green energy were discussed.

Moreover, it was noted that the use of huge natural hydropower resources, critical feedstocks, agricultural, industrial and transit potential of Tajikistan is useful for the development of trade with the European Union.

Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan considers the EU one of the important partners in the international arena.

On April 3-4, the first EU-Central Asia summit will take place in Samarkand. The summit will be chaired by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and will include the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel