Presidents of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan microscoping chances for developing interstate ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 3. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev have discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations between the countries on the sidelines of the EU-Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Trend reports via the Tajik presidential office.

The meeting reviewed the state and prospects of cooperation between the two countries , as well as current international and regional issues.

Rahmon expressed satisfaction with the dynamic development of bilateral relations, particularly in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

Special attention was given to the signing of the Treaty on Allied Relations between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, which was recognized as an important step for further strengthening interstate cooperation. Issues regarding the promotion of cooperation in various industrial sectors, the realization of the export and investment potential of both countries, as well as the expansion of interregional ties were discussed.

Additionally, a productive exchange of opinions took place on a number of other topics of mutual interest.

To note, the Treaty on Allied Relations between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan was signed on April 18, 2024. It came into force on March 31, 2025.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel