Uzbekneftegaz plots to test advanced ultrasonic gas meters at production facilities

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekneftegaz (Uzbekistan's oil and gas company) is set to test modern ultrasonic gas meters at its production facilities as part of its efforts to enhance industrial cooperation and develop products tailored to local market demands, Trend reports.

The news follows a meeting between the representatives of Uzbekneftegaz with specialists from the Russian Kuibishev Telecom-Metrology research and production enterprise.

During the meeting, representatives from Russia presented their manufacturing capabilities and technological expertise. Following discussions, the parties agreed to continue meetings with international experts in an online format and to explore the testing of ultrasonic gas meters at Uzbekneftegaz production sites.

The Russian company also expressed interest in deploying highly qualified specialists to Uzbekistan and localizing the production of control and measurement instruments in the country.

Kuibishev Telecom-Metrology specializes in the production of gas and liquid metering devices and operates its own scientific and technical center. The company’s proprietary software, KTM Smart Stream, is registered in the State Register, allowing seamless integration of its measurement instruments into automated control systems. Its meters are designed to withstand extreme conditions, including pressures up to 55 MPa, temperatures up to +710°C, and operation in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other cryogenic environments down to -196°C. The company also produces meters for a wide range of applications, from small-diameter pipes to large exhaust ducts up to 15 meters in diameter.