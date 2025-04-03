Azerbaijan's gas export to Europe via TAP reaches new milestone

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ Azerbaijan has exported over 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Europe through the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the country’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had discussions with TAP CEO Luca Schieppati about the Southern Gas Corridor's strategic role in ensuring affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy, the expansion of the TAP pipeline, and efforts to reduce methane emissions.

To date, over 45 billion cubic meters of gas have been delivered to Europe through the TAP pipeline," the post reads.

TAP facilitates the transportation of natural gas from the Greek-Turkish border to southern Italy, providing a vital supply route for gas to various European countries.

As part of the Southern Gas Corridor, TAP offers a direct and cost-effective transportation solution, connecting the Caspian Sea to Europe via a 3,500-kilometer gas route.

