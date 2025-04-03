UK Export Finance delegation to visit Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 3. A delegation from UK Export Finance (UKEF), led by Sebnem Alp, Country Head for Türkiye, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia, will visit Kyrgyzstan, the UK's Ambassador Nicholas Bowler said during a meeting with Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports.

During the engagement, prospective frameworks for operationalizing capital infusion strategies will be deliberated. The specific temporal designation has yet to be disclosed.



In the course of the strategic dialogue, Bowler and Amangeldiev engaged in a comprehensive discourse regarding the Kyrgyz-British partnership, underscoring the criticality of maintaining robust bilateral relations. Focused emphasis was placed on the execution of collaborative initiatives between the two sovereign entities.



Amangeldiev also reiterated to the participants the memorandum of understanding executed on February 6 between the Kyrgyz administration and the UK-based entity United Concrete Canvas, which encompasses the establishment of a facility dedicated to the production of cement composite materials within the jurisdiction of Kyrgyzstan.

Moreover, Bowler congratulated Kyrgyzstan on completing the delimitation and demarcation of its borders with Tajikistan, calling it a significant step toward enhancing regional stability.

In December 2024, the UK government announced a 1.8 billion pounds sterling funding allocation for projects in Kyrgyzstan, available through UKEF at competitive rates. UKEF, a UK government ministerial department, is the nation’s export credit agency. In the 2023-2024 financial year, UKEF provided 8.8 billion pounds sterling in financial support to UK exporters.

