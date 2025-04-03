Azerbaijan's CBA talks future deals with WB on partnership framework (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3.​ The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and the World Bank have engaged in discussions regarding potential cooperation opportunities within the Country Partnership Framework for 2025-2029, CBA Governor Taleh Kazimov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"We had a productive meeting at the Central Bank with a delegation led by Rolande Pryce, Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the World Bank (WB). During the meeting, we discussed projects and initiatives implemented within the framework of our long-standing and successful partnership with the WB.

We also exchanged views on potential areas of cooperation under the Country Partnership Framework for 2025-2029," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel