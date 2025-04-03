Uzbekistan, European commission set to broaden co-op efforts

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. Uzbekistan and European Commission discussed prospects for further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation, Trend reports.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen held a discussion on the sidelines of the first Central Asia-EU summit.

The leaders also discussed the upcoming interregional summit and climate forum, which are scheduled to take place on April 4.

Meanwhile, the first EU-Central Asia summit is kicking off tomorrow in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. President of the European Council António Costa will attend the event along with Ursula von der Leyen.

This summit is part of the EU’s broader efforts to deepen its relations with Central Asia, as outlined in the 2019 EU strategy on Central Asia and the 2023 joint roadmap. These evolving ties have grown in strategic importance, with both sides keen to advance cooperation on a variety of issues.