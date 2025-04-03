President of Uzbekistan holds meeting with EBRD president

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 3. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso as part of the first Central Asia - European Union Summit, Trend reports.

The meeting focused on expanding full-scale cooperation between Uzbekistan and the EBRD.

Both sides noted the highest level of strategic partnership, with the EBRD’s total investments in Uzbekistan surpassing 5 billion euros, including nearly 1 billion euros in 2024 alone. The majority of financial support has been directed toward the private sector, and Uzbekistan continues to implement a medium-term Country Partnership Strategy with the EBRD, facilitating banking sector transformation and business development. Discussions also emphasized the importance of optimizing procedures and accelerating project preparation.

The meeting addressed key areas for expanded cooperation, such as SME development, support for women and youth entrepreneurship, and the expansion of public-private partnership (PPP) projects in education, water supply, and waste management. Priorities also include green economy initiatives, decarbonization, digitalization, AI, mortgage market development, and transport infrastructure. The parties also discussed preparations for the Tashkent International Investment Forum and the next Foreign Investors Council meeting in June 2025.

Meanwhile, the current project portfolio of the EBRD projects in Uzbekistan has totaled 3 billion euros as of February 28, 2025.

In particular, the loan portfolio of the EBRD is quantitatively assessed for the execution of 95 distinct initiatives.