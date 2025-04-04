Azerbaijan confirms participation in EXPO 2027

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Azerbaijan has officially confirmed its participation in the EXPO 2027 exhibition, set to take place in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027, under the theme "A Game for Humanity: Sports and Music for All," Trend reports.

Azerbaijan, renowned for its rich cultural heritage, will present traditional folk dances, the ancient game of chovgan, and musical instruments such as the tar, kamancha, and saz. Additionally, the country will highlight its achievements in sports, including wrestling, judo, and chess.

EXPO 2027 is poised to be a significant event for the Western Balkans and is expected to strengthen bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The exhibition is anticipated to attract over 4 million visitors, with participation from more than 120 countries and organizations.