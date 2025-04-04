Azerbaijan's Azerenergy, Türkiye's Electricity Transmission company ink operating deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ An operational agreement has been signed between Azerenergy OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (Teiaş), the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“ We appreciated our cooperation with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on strategically important energy security projects. We discussed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Nakhchivan-Türkiye energy transmission, and green energy corridor projects of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria. To increase export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, an operational agreement was signed between Azerenergy OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAŞ),” the publication reads.