Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan's Azerenergy, Türkiye's Electricity Transmission company ink operating deal

Economy Materials 4 April 2025 13:00 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's Azerenergy, Türkiye's Electricity Transmission company ink operating deal
Photo: Parviz Shahbazov/X

Follow Trend on

Evez Hasanov
Evez Hasanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ An operational agreement has been signed between Azerenergy OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (Teiaş), the Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

“ We appreciated our cooperation with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar on strategically important energy security projects. We discussed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, Nakhchivan-Türkiye energy transmission, and green energy corridor projects of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria. To increase export opportunities of electricity from Nakhchivan to Türkiye, an operational agreement was signed between Azerenergy OJSC and Turkish Electricity Transmission Company (TEIAŞ),” the publication reads.

Latest

Latest

Read more