Kyrgyzstan’s trade with EU sees significant growth in recent years

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, April 4. Kyrgyzstan's trade with the EU has grown 2.4 times over the last four years, said Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at the first EU – Central Asia summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"Over the past four years, Kyrgyzstan's trade with the European Union has increased by 2.4 times, including a 2.6-fold rise in imports and a 1.5-fold increase in exports. These achievements are made possible by open markets and the 'Generalized System of Preferences Plus,' which allows Kyrgyz goods access to the markets of the 27 EU member states," said Japarov.

He highlighted that Kyrgyzstan’s strategic geographical position and its growing transit potential offer vast opportunities for trade and investment, urging European businesses to actively engage in these projects on mutually beneficial terms.

"We are inviting European partners to join large-scale hydroelectric projects underway in Kyrgyzstan.

One of our flagship projects is the Kambar-Ata-1 Hydroelectric Power Plant. Construction has already begun on this major facility, which has a planned capacity of 1,860 MW and an estimated annual output of 5.6 billion kWh.

This project is being implemented jointly with our neighbors Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan," the President said.

Japarov also emphasized Kyrgyzstan’s interest in expanding cooperation with the EU in renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies.

"Last year, we commissioned 18 small hydropower stations, and this year we are building another 15. At the same time, we’ve launched solar energy projects with a combined capacity of over 400 MW," he added.