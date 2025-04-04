Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Prime Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Masrour Barzani, has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan,

On behalf of the Kurdistan Regional Government, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

May this joyous celebration bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your nation and to Muslims around the world. Eid is a time of reflection, gratitude, and renewal - values that inspire us to work together in the spirit of unity and understanding.

I look forward to continuing our close collaboration and strengthening the bonds of friendship between our peoples," reads the letter.

