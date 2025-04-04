Diaspora activist in Germany protests anti-Azerbaijani film

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ International law expert Asaf Asgar, who resides in Germany, sent a letter to ARD and ZDF television channels in protest against the documentary film prepared by Germany's DW Documentary internet channel, which was deemed anti-Azerbaijani, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Asgar said that the program titled "Armenia’s Struggle for Land and Identity in the Caucasus" presented a one-sided approach, using numerous disinformation sources citing Armenia and its allies.

The expert pointed out that such approaches could lead to the reactivation of separatists at a time when an agreement on a peace treaty between the two countries was being negotiated.

Additionally, he questioned why there was no mention of the occupation of Azerbaijani lands, the Khojaly genocide, the more than one million Azerbaijanis displaced as a result of the Karabakh war, and the hundreds of billions in damages inflicted on the country.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan's liberation of its internationally recognized lands from Armenian occupation was based on principles of justice and fairness and unequivocally said that the occupying party was Armenia.

At the end of the letter, he demanded an apology for the broadcast of the film, which exhibited an anti-Azerbaijan stance.

