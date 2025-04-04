Italy recognizes Southern Gas Corridor’s key role in facilitating energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Italy recognizes the key role of the Southern Gas Corridor in facilitating the energy transition and ensuring supply security, said Italian Deputy Minister of Environment and Energy Security Vannia Gava, Trend reports.

She made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

"TAP, by connecting Europe with the Caspian region and North Africa, will help strengthen Italy's role as a strategic energy hub, and we have already initiated the process of increasing the pipeline’s capacity," she said.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway in Baku.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.