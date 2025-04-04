Romania supports Southern Gas Corridor's extension to Balkans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Romania is committed to expanding the Southern Gas Corridor, which plays a crucial role in Europe's energy security, said Romania’s Minister of Energy Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku.

"Expanding the corridor toward Southeastern Europe and the Balkans is a key step in ensuring reliable, predictable, and competitive energy supplies to the region. The ministerial meeting in Baku serves as an important platform for dialogue, cooperation, and coordinated action among partners who share a common goal," he said.

The 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council are taking place in Baku on April 4.

Representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, along with 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies, are attending the event. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials are also participating.

During the meeting, documents related to green energy are expected to be signed.