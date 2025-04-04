Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to green Aral Sea in response to climate crisis

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. Together with Uzbekistan, we are working on greening the bottom of the Aral Sea, said Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev while speaking at the International Conference “Central Asia in the Face of Global Climate Threats” in Samarkand, Trend reports.

In his speech, Tokayev also noted that Central Asia is a region that is heavily affected by climate change on our planet. According to him, the temperature here is rising twice as fast as the global average. He said the region is suffering from extreme weather events—glaciers are melting, desertification is occurring, and water scarcity is growing.

“We must find the right balance between the growth of our economies and the climate agenda. In this regard, I would like to inform you that I have set the task of planting new trees across the entire territory of Kazakhstan. In addition, a special program for the protection and conservation of forests is being implemented, and the ‘Taza Kazakhstan’ campaign is being carried out, aimed at fostering environmental awareness, especially among the younger generation,” Tokayev said.

During the conference, speeches were also made by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdymukhammedov, Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Director of the UN-Habitat Program Anacleudia Rossbach, Executive Secretary of the UN ECE Tatiana Molchan, and President of the EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso.

