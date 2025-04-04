Azerbaijan funds post-conflict landmine removal programs during 2021–2024

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. In the aftermath of the conflict, 383 of our citizens have lost their lives or suffered injuries due to mine explosions, and overall, the number of landmine victims in Azerbaijan stands at nearly 4,000, said Elnur Baghirli, Director of the Project Management Department of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations,Trend reports.

In his address at a symposium commemorating International Mine Awareness and Mine Action Assistance Day, aptly named "Mine-Free World—Civil Society Initiatives," Bagirli underscored the ongoing extensive demining initiatives in the nation’s recently liberated zones.



He underscored that Azerbaijan has prioritized the advancement of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) associated with the establishment of a mine-free ecosystem.

"The agency has allocated 355,500 manat ($209,117) in financial support to 24 projects from 2021 to 2024. Additionally, an international forum titled 'A Healthy Environment and a Mine-Free Life: Advancing Sustainable Development Goals' was held.

Azerbaijan has highlighted the issue of landmines as the 18th goal of the Sustainable Development Goals. The contamination of Azerbaijani territory with over 1 million mines, the lack of international support for the mine clearance process, Armenia's refusal to provide mine maps, and other similar challenges were key factors driving Azerbaijan to take this crucial step," Baghirli added.

