Economic Council of Azerbaijan holds its next regular session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The next regular session of the Economic Council of Azerbaijan took place on April 4, Trend reports.

The session, chaired by the head of the Economic Council and Prime Minister Ali Asadov, focused on priority issues important for the national economy. These included the formation of a stable macroeconomic and fiscal foundation for the medium term, the development of the private sector, the increase of private investments, the expansion of non-oil exports, and the diversification of export destinations, along with other pressing matters.

A presentation on macroeconomic issues was delivered by Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan. Extensive discussions were held among the members of the Economic Council regarding the economic issues presented.

Following the session, decisions were made based on the suggestions of the Economic Council members, and corresponding instructions were issued to the ministries of finance and economy.

