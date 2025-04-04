Azerbaijani minister specifies gas volume exports via Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Azerbaijan achieved a 57 percent rise in gas volumes exported via the Southern Gas Corridor from 2021 through 2024, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at a press conference held today in Baku within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor and Green Energy Advisory Councils, Trend reports.

" This represents a significant milestone in our trajectory," the minister added.

" The prospects for the expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor were discussed. Azerbaijan has sufficient gas reserves, and work on gas fields continues. From 2021 to 2024, Azerbaijan has achieved a 57 percent increase in the volume of gas exported through the Southern Gas Corridor. This is a very significant achievement. To get new gas supplies, we need stronger cooperation with Europe," the Minister said.