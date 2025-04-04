Uzbekistan to unveil green development concept for Central Asia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. At the upcoming climate forum, we will introduce the concept of "green" development for Central Asia, announced President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the first Central Asia - European Union summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

The President highlighted that investments in green energy and environmental sustainability have become strategically important. Uzbekistan fully supports the international project to supply electricity from Central Asia to Europe, and he stressed that the relevant agreement for the project was ratified ahead of the summit.

"We aim to increase the share of renewable energy in our energy mix to 54 percent and commission 24,000 MW of clean energy capacity by 2030," said Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

He also proposed establishing a partnership between Central Asia and the European Union in clean energy, which he believes could serve as a key platform for further cooperation. To promote project financing and stimulate the carbon credit market, he suggested creating a working group at the level of the relevant agencies.

The President noted that investments in human capital play a crucial role in expanding educational, cultural, and humanitarian exchanges. In this regard, Uzbekistan is ready to offer special quotas for regional countries within the Erasmus+ program to train highly skilled professionals.