Greece announces timeline for launch of gas interconnector with North Macedonia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The launch of the gas interconnector with North Macedonia will further strengthen the resilience of the European energy system, said Dimitris Skalkos, Secretary General for International Economic Affairs at the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"The Southern Gas Corridor has been successfully operational for four years. With the launch of the TAP pipeline, Greece became a key player in this project. Furthermore, the construction of the Greece-Bulgaria gas interconnector, with the potential to increase its capacity from 3 to 5 billion cubic meters, the commissioning of the floating storage and regasification terminal in Alexandroupolis, and the expected completion of the gas interconnector with North Macedonia in March 2026 will further enhance the resilience of Europe's energy system," he said.

The 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council are taking place in Baku on April 4.

The event is attended by representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, as well as seven international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials are also participating.

During the meeting, documents related to green energy are expected to be signed.