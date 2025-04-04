Trump looks forward to signing of peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Erik Jacobs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. U.S. President Donald Trump looks forward to signing and ratification of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Senior Advisor of the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Erik Jacobs said addressing the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

“I congratulate you on finalizing the text of the peace treaty with Armenia. President Trump looks forward to signing and ratification, as stability and a formal peace will secure the region’s economic development,” he said.

Jacobs pointed out that a lasting peace would break the cycle of regional conflict and bring security and prosperity to the South Caucasus.

“So we commend you for taking this bold step for peace and prosperity,” he added.