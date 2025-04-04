TuranBank secures loan from reputable financial institution

TuranBank OJSC, a leading bank in Azerbaijan committed to supporting the real sector of the economy, continues to strengthen its collaboration with international financial institutions.

In this regard, the Bank has signed a loan agreement with the EMF Microfinance Fund, which is managed by Enabling Qapital, a FINMA regulated leading Swiss Impact Asset Manager. The agreement, worth 4 million US dollars, is set for a 3-year term and aims to further expand financing for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Azerbaijan.

“This agreement is a significant indicator of the confidence that international financial institutions have in our Bank. We extend our gratitude to our partners for their continued cooperation, and we are confident that these funds will enhance our ability to provide financial support to the real sector, particularly small and medium enterprises—an area that remains a priority for us. Ultimately, this will contribute to the broader development of Azerbaijan’s economy,” -said Orkhan Garayev, Chairman of the Management Board of TuranBank.

The EMF Microfinance Fund, established in 2008, focuses on promoting financial accessibility in developing countries. The fund supports sustainable, responsible, and profitable small and medium-sized enterprises, with an emphasis on fostering long-term economic growth.

It is worth noting that since its foundation 33 years ago, TuranBank, with 22 points of sale, has established a strong position in the financial sector, both in terms of the quality and quantity of its services. The bank has a successful track record in attracting international credit lines to finance small and medium-sized businesses and will remain committed to continuing its efforts in this direction.