Azerbaijan, Moldova look to expand cooperation in renewable energy sector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Opportunities for cooperation in the renewable energy sector were discussed between Azerbaijan and Moldova, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In our meeting with Dorin Junghietu, Moldova’s Minister of Energy, we explored joint economic activities between our countries and potential collaboration within Azerbaijan’s renewable energy projects and initiatives," he said.

To note, the meeting took place within the framework of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku.

