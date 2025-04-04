Europe sets sights on building up green transition cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Europe plans to develop cooperation with Azerbaijan within the framework of the green transition, European Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jørgensen said during a press conference on the sidelines of the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council, Trend reports.

"We are working closely together within the framework of the 'green' transition. We need to decarbonize our economy. We have a very ambitious goal—to become carbon neutral by 2050. By 2040, we must reduce emissions by 90 percent. This, of course, means that cooperation with friends and partners in the field of renewable energy and energy efficiency is of immense importance to us, and this is one of the key topics of today.

In the future, we want to develop these trusting and strong relations," said Jørgensen.

He also highlighted that Azerbaijani gas is instrumental in mitigating Europe's reliance on Russian gas supplies.

"I'm sincerely grateful for this and believe in the mutual benefit of our cooperation. We want to continue and possibly even expand it in the future," he added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel