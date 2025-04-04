Moldova looking to enhance cooperation with Azerbaijan on energy security – minister (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Moldova is looking to enhance the cooperation with Azerbaijan on energy security, the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Moldova, Dorin Junghietu told Trend on the sidelines of the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

“First of all, I would like to express our gratitude from Moldova for inviting us to this important event. I am here representing the Government of Moldova, the Ministry of Energy, and we are looking to enhance our cooperation with Azerbaijan, especially on the energy security, on gas supplies. We are pretty much looking for an extended cooperation between the two countries,” he said.

Junghietu also recalled Moldova’s participation at COP29 held in Baku last year.

“It was an important event, and we are very thankful to you for inviting us,” he added.