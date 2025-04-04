Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Through partnership with Azerbaijan, North Macedonia strengthening its positions as important regional player – deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Through partnership with Azerbaijan, North Macedonia is strengthening its positions as an important regional player, said the Deputy Minister of Energy, Mining, and Mineral Resources of North Macedonia, Miroslav Labudović, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku.

"North Macedonia is ready for a new energy future. Through the construction of new gas interconnectors and partnership with Azerbaijan, we are strengthening our positions as an important regional player and directly contributing to the stability and security of the European energy market,” he said.

The 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting are underway in Baku.

The event brings together 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers and other high-level representatives will participate in the event.

Documents related to green energy are scheduled to be signed during the meeting.

