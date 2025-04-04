Azerbaijani parliament speaker arrives on working visit to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. A parliamentary delegation headed by Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova arrived in Uzbekistan on April 4 on a working visit, Trend reports.

First Deputy Speaker of Oliy Majlis Sadig Safoyev, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan Huseyn Guliyev and other officials met the speaker at Islam Karimov International Airport of Tashkent.

During the visit, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement Sahiba Gafarova will take part in the 150th Assembly of the IPU, the 4th Conference of the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement and the APA Coordination Meeting.

The Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament will address the 150th IPU Assembly, as well as meet with the heads of parliaments of the member states, heads of delegations and international organizations and state officials of Uzbekistan.