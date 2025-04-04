Ministers meet in Azerbaijan's Baku on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Informal Steering Committee on Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor was held within the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku , Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy

At the meeting, Azerbaijan was represented by Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov, Georgia by Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Vakhtang Tsintsadze, Romania by Minister of Energy Sebastian-Ioan Burduja, Hungary by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Boglarka Illes, and Bulgaria by Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov. EU Commissioner for Energy and Housing Dan Jorgensen, Joint Venture (GECO Power Company), transmission system operators, and CESI attended the meeting.

After the meeting in Hungary last month, today's meeting focused on the progress on Bulgaria's integration into the project, the fiber-optic component of the corridor, and the preparation of the necessary application for the project's inclusion in the EU's Ten-Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP). The possibilities of using European Union (EU) financial instruments were discussed. Creating a roadmap that reflects the phased development of the project for GECO Power Company was mentioned as one of the positive steps. The importance of completing the feasibility study by the middle of this year was noted.

It was noted that the Agreement on a Strategic Partnership in the Field of Green Energy Development and Transmission between the Governments of Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary was signed in Bucharest on December 17, 2022, and within this agreement, 10 Steering Committee/Ministerial Meetings were held over the past period.

