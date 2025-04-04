Kyrgyzstan set to host series of events for sustainable mountain development

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Kyrgyzstan will host a series of events aimed at promoting sustainable mountain development, including the "Global Mountain Dialogue" international conference, set to take place on April 24-25, 2025, the country's President Sadyr Zhaparov said at a climate forum held as part of the "EU-Central Asia" summit in Samarkand, Trend reports.

"We are grateful to all our international partners for the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution on sustainable mountain development, initiated by us, which declared the years 2023-2027 as the Decade of Action for the development of mountain regions. As part of the Mountain Decade, we will conduct the following events: the 'Global Mountain Dialogue' international conference in Kyrgyzstan on April 24-25 this year. In 2026, we plan to hold a press summit in New York. In 2027, at the second Global Mountain Summit, Bishkek Plus 25, we will assess the results of the Mountain Decade and define our future steps to preserve mountain ecosystems and ensure the sustainable development of mountain regions," he said.

As Zhaparov pointed out, Kyrgyzstan found itself in a real pickle last year with a sudden surge in landslides, leading to a heap of trouble for infrastructure, not to mention the heartbreaking loss of life and the displacement of many people.

"Additionally, we are witnessing the rapid melting of glaciers, a reduction in glacier area, water scarcity, droughts, and desertification. The frequency and scale of these issues have been growing each year. Over the past 70 years, the glacier area in Kyrgyzstan has decreased by 16 percent, and by 2100, we may lose more than half of our glaciers," the president noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel