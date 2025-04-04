Uzbekistan, UNECE view Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor digitalization, document exchange

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, April 4. Uzbekistan and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) discussed digitalization and document exchange within the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor, Trend reports.

The matter was reviewed at a meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General and Executive Secretary of the UNECE Tatiana Molchan during the Samarkand Climate Forum.

The President of Uzbekistan highlighted the crucial role of the UNECE in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, as well as its expert support in areas such as transportation, innovation, the textile industry, energy, ecology, and gender equality. Discussions also touched upon Uzbekistan's accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The two sides discussed the implementation of regional and national projects and the practical advancement of initiatives proposed by President Mirziyoyev at the first summit of the UN Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia (SPECA) in Baku in November 2023.

The adoption of the SPECA Development Concept for 2030, proposed by Uzbekistan, was noted with satisfaction. This includes the signing of a roadmap with the UNECE to simplify trade procedures and the ongoing implementation of measures related to digitalization and document exchange within the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor.

The importance of the swift launch of the SPECA Program’s Target Fund was emphasized during the discussions.

Earlier this year, with UNECE's assistance, Uzbekistan joined the Aarhus Convention, ensuring public access to reliable environmental information. Ongoing work also includes Uzbekistan’s potential accession to the Air Convention and the Convention on the Transboundary Effects of Industrial Accidents.

