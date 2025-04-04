Azerbaijan likely to seal long-term gas contracts with EU consumers - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ The volume of gas exported from Azerbaijan to Europe has doubled, reaching 14 billion cubic meters, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan's production projects should be rapidly developed, the pipeline's transportation capacity should be increased, and a centralized compressor station should be built.

"Long-term gas contracts can be signed between Azerbaijani and European consumers. This will be the most important guarantee for the European Union. The expansion of the corridor will unequivocally increase Europe's energy power, so with such coordinated and strong cooperation - Azerbaijan, the European Union, energy companies, regional participants, and financial resources - we will already raise the Southern Gas Corridor to a new level. We must work for this," the minister added.

