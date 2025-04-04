Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold discussions on mutual diplomatic interests

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. During a business trip to the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with Martin Chungong, the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), on April 4, the Parliament's Press and Public Relations Department told Trend.

The discussions focused on issues of cooperation between the Azerbaijani Parliament and the IPU. It was noted that the IPU serves as an effective platform for international cooperation.

The meeting emphasized that the Azerbaijani Parliament, which collaborates with international parliamentary organizations on both bilateral and multilateral bases, attaches great importance to expanding its relations with the IPU. The successful organization of several joint events has created further opportunities for deepening this cooperation.

The meeting also highlighted the positive assessment of Azerbaijan's active and high-level representation within the organization. There was also expressed satisfaction regarding the representation of the Azerbaijani Parliament deputies in the organization’s governing bodies.

Additionally, cooperation between the IPU and the Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement was discussed. Chungong praised the activities of the Parliamentary Network and highlighted the importance of cooperation between the two organizations.

Other topics of importance to both parties were also discussed at the discussion.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel