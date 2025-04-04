Azerbaijan, Central Asia to implement debut trans-Caspian energy corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Azerbaijan and Central Asia will implement the first trans-Caspian energy corridor, the country's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

" In Baku, the "Memorandum of Understanding between Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and ADB, AIIB" was signed. This memorandum will facilitate the commencement of the feasibility study for the “Caspian Green Energy Corridor” project with the financial support of the banks. Through this regional green energy initiative, Azerbaijan and Central Asia will implement the first trans-Caspian energy corridor," the publication reads.