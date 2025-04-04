Azerbaijan, EU assess opportunities for expanding energy cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have assessed opportunities to expand their cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In the course of our strategic dialogue with Dan Jørgensen, the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, we underscored Azerbaijan's pivotal contribution to the enhancement of Europe's energy security framework.



Our dialogues encompassed the paradigm shift towards sustainable energy solutions, the progression of localized initiatives, and the enhancement of energy synergies with the European Union," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel