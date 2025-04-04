Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan, EU assess opportunities for expanding energy cooperation

Economy Materials 4 April 2025 15:08 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan, EU assess opportunities for expanding energy cooperation
Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov / X

Follow Trend on

Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) have assessed opportunities to expand their cooperation in the energy sector, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said in a post on his official X page, Trend reports.

"In the course of our strategic dialogue with Dan Jørgensen, the European Commissioner for Energy and Housing, we underscored Azerbaijan's pivotal contribution to the enhancement of Europe's energy security framework.

Our dialogues encompassed the paradigm shift towards sustainable energy solutions, the progression of localized initiatives, and the enhancement of energy synergies with the European Union," the post reads.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more