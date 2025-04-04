South Korea, Turkmenistan strengthen ties in textile industry

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 4. A South Korean-Turkmen seminar dedicated to cooperation in the textile industry was held in Ashgabat, Trend reports.

The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Korea, the Ministry of Textile Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as Korean technological institutes KITECH and KIAT.

Approximately 30 representatives from textile companies in Korea and Turkmenistan, along with officials from relevant departments, attended the seminar. Among the participants were leaders from textile companies, including SL TECH, CYS Bridge, and the Ashgabat and Turkmenbashi textile complexes, among others.

During the seminar, reports were presented on technical expertise and the latest technologies in the textile industry.

The Ambassador of Korea, Kim Chong-yul, highlighted the potential for collaboration based on Turkmenistan’s cotton resources and Korea’s experience, aiming to implement the concept of the "Revival of the Great Silk Road."

In general, South Korea’s exports to Turkmenistan in January 2025 totaled $7.99 million. In December 2024, exports reached $12.68 million, indicating a decline of nearly 37 percent in January 2025.