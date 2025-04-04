Azerbaijan, Slovenia seal energy cooperation memorandum (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ A memorandum of understanding has been signed between Azerbaijan and Slovenia, Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the relevant ministries of the two countries and the Minister of Environment, Climate and Energy of Slovenia, Bojan Kumer. This document supports the development of energy relations between Azerbaijan and Slovenia in the field of natural gas and renewable energy within the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting," the post reads.