EIB finances Sweden's groundbreaking carbon capture project at Värtaverket

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has provided a 260 million euro loan to Stockholm Exergi for the construction of Sweden’s first large-scale bioenergy plant with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), Trend reports.

The Beccs Stockholm facility, located at Värtaverket, is expected to start operations in 2028. It is projected to capture up to 800,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, which is more than the total emissions from Stockholm’s road traffic in one year.

The BECCS technology will separate, liquefy, and permanently store carbon dioxide produced from the combustion of biofuels, resulting in negative emissions. The captured carbon dioxide will be temporarily stored before being transported to Norway for permanent storage under the North Sea, in collaboration with the Northern Lights project—a joint venture between Equinor, Shell, and TotalEnergies.

This is the first CCS project to receive EIB financing and marks a significant step toward achieving global climate goals. Negative emissions, considered essential to limiting global warming to 1.5°C, will also improve air quality in urban areas and bolster Europe’s role in the climate transition.

EIB Vice President Thomas Östros highlighted Sweden’s leadership in combining technological innovation with climate benefits. He noted that supporting Beccs Stockholm aligns with the EIB’s climate mission to enable negative emissions both in Europe and globally.

Stockholm Exergi has also secured agreements for future deliveries of negative emissions, including a major deal with Microsoft, the largest such agreement globally to date.

Anders Egelrud, CEO of Stockholm Exergi, emphasized the company’s ongoing collaboration with the EIB, which will help establish one of the largest facilities for capturing and storing biogenic carbon dioxide, contributing to the development of a new green Nordic industry.