Southern Gas Corridor plays key role in Europe's energy security - Azerbaijani minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The Southern Gas Corridor plays a key role in ensuring Europe’s energy security, said Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov at the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

"The 11th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) Advisory Council at the ministerial level and the 3rd ministerial meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council represent a major milestone in advancing our coordinated actions and strategies for energy supply. The participation of 23 countries, the European Union, 45 energy companies, and seven international financial institutions highlights the expanding influence of the Advisory Council, which is increasingly addressing issues beyond the scope of the SGC, as emphasized throughout today’s discussions," he said.

The inaugural meeting of the SGC Council, held 11 years ago, brought together just seven countries. Today, that number has grown to 23, laying the foundation for enhanced energy cooperation through new projects and international partnerships.

"We reaffirmed the essential role of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) in securing Europe's energy stability. Azerbaijani gas will be vital in maintaining stability during this crucial transition period, complementing renewable energy sources and mitigating their volatility. Achieving meaningful outcomes will also rely on consistent support from the European Union, alongside the active participation of relevant financial institutions and energy companies," the minister said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel