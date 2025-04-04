President Ilham Aliyev congratulates President of Senegal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Senegal Bassirou Diomaye Faye on the occasion of Senegal's national holiday – Independence Day, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to you and your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Senegal - Independence Day.

We place great importance on the relations between Azerbaijan and Senegal. The friendship established between our countries has opened up favorable opportunities for the development of our cooperation across various sectors. I believe that by leveraging existing opportunities and through our joint efforts, we can strengthen our interstate relations and expand our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally.

On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness, success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Senegal everlasting peace and prosperity," the letter reads.