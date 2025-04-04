QazaqAir tightens regional ties with new flight to Uzbekistan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 4. Starting May 1 of this year, the Kazakh airline "QazaqAir" plans to open a new route to Uzbekistan, connecting Astana – Turkestan – Samarkand, Trend reports via the Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan.

According to information, flights will be operated twice a week (on Thursdays and Sundays). Consequently, the total number of flights between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan will increase from 42 to 44 per week.



The opening of this air route is expected to further enhance trade, economic, business, and tourism cooperation between the two countries.



The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan is continually working on expanding flight geography and increasing the number of flights on existing routes.