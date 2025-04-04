Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan set to lead green energy transition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, with their abundant renewable resources like solar and wind energy, are well-positioned to lead the transition to green energy, said Umid Mamadaminov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan, during the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council in Baku, Trend reports.

"The 'Green Energy Corridor' initiative between our countries is a prime example of our collective efforts to maximize this potential, aiming to create a resilient and robust energy network through the integration of our energy systems," he said.

On April 4, Baku is hosting the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

The event is attended by representatives from 24 countries, including Azerbaijan and the European Union, 7 international financial institutions, and 42 energy companies. Ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials are also participating.

During the meeting, documents related to green energy are expected to be signed.