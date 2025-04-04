Türkiye sets course for complete use of Southern Gas Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4.​ Türkiye attaches great importance to regional cooperation, the country's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, said at the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 3rd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

"Through Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, TANAP, we have shown the importance of energy security for the entire region. We are ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan and other partners, as well as work in the field of green energy transmission.

We are ready to fully utilize the potential of the Southern Gas Corridor. Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye and Bulgaria are working together on this project. We are confident that the Green Corridor will have a global position, and as Türkiye, we'll continue our support for the region and cooperation," the minister pointed out.

