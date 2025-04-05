Azerbaijani Parliament, Bahrain Council of Representatives explore global collaboration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. The Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova held a meeting with the Speaker of the Council of Representatives of Bahrain Ahmed bin Salman Al-Musallam, a source in the parliament told Trend.

During the meeting, satisfaction was expressed with the current state of relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain and the parliaments.

Gafarova noted that the shared religious and cultural values between peoples of the two countries contribute to the development of relations between the countries and that our countries successfully cooperate in several areas.

Further, the positive relations between the countries within international and regional organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) were highlighted.

Gafarova emphasized Azerbaijan's successful presidency in the NAM, noting that it played an important role in the development of the organization.

They also brought up the strong potential for further deepening of the cooperation between Azerbaijani and Bahrainian legislative bodies, and emphasized that the cooperation of the parliaments has a significant and positive impact on the progress of the ties between the countries.

Effective collaboration afoot between the countries' legislative bodies was also mentioned during the meeting.

It was highlighted that strengthening the bonds uniting the parliamentary committees, MPs and parliamentary administrations as well as organizing reciprocal visits could contribute to the overall relationship.

They said with content that our legislatures also cooperate in international parliamentary organizations, such as the Parliamentary Network of the NAM, the Inter-Parliamentary Union and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.

Gafarova provided detailed information on the activities of the parliamentary dimension of the NAM, established at the initiative of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, under the country's chairmanship.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that the fourth conference of the Parliamentary Network, to be held in Tashkent, will be successful for the further development of the organization.

Speaker of the Council of Representatives voiced his support for the Azerbaijani chairmanship of the Parliamentary Network.

There was also an exchange of opinions about other matters interesting both sides at the meeting.

